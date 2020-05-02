BidaskClub Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to “Sell”

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHB. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of FHB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,361. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

