BidaskClub Upgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Buy

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 11,252,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.10.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

