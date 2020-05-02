BidaskClub Upgrades Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to “Sell”

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 94,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,152. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $324.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 110,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 104,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 101,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

