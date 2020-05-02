BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $10.12 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.03 or 0.03999900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00061581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008903 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,738,722 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

