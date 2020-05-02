BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Up 7.4%

BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $75.45, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97.

BIOQUAL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, consulting, and testing/assay services to commercial clients and government laboratories in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, immunology, transgenic, contraception, breeding and development of genetically defined animals, and neurobiology and behavior, as well as zika, dengue, malaria, respiratory syncytial virus, and other infectious diseases.

