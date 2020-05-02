Biorem (CVE:BRM) Stock Price Down 100%

Shares of Biorem Inc (CVE:BRM) traded down 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, 12,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 25,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107,861.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Biorem Company Profile (CVE:BRM)

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) in Canada, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

