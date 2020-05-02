BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Down 13.3%

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares dropped 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.76, approximately 999,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 570,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

