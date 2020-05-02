BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Down 13.3%

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares dropped 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.76, approximately 999,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 570,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.
About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.
