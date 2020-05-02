BitBar (BTB) Price Reaches $3.12 on Exchanges

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One BitBar coin can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00034929 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a market capitalization of $142,846.99 and $248.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,829.07 or 1.99591507 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000414 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 45,783 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

