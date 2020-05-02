Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $125,855.15 and $152.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00515349 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00113181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00067811 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

