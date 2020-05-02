BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches Market Cap of $616,808.57

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $616,808.57 and $24,818.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00515349 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00113181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00067811 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,874,985,218 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Graviex, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

