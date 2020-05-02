Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

BLKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.28. 288,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,565,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 547,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 165,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blackbaud by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.