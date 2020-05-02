Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Get Blackline alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,254. Blackline has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 686,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.