BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $17.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.16. The stock had a trading volume of 526,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $576,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

