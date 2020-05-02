BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $17.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.16. 526,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,396. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.94 and its 200-day moving average is $485.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

