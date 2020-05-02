Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Stake Lessened by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the third quarter worth $95,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 140,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,335. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

