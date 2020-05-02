Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 77,532 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of BX traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.