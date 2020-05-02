Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Lowered to $25.50

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.50 to $25.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE BXMT opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

