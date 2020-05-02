Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Lowered to $25.50

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.50 to $25.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.
NYSE BXMT opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
