Block-Logic (BLTG) Hits Market Cap of $635,882.60

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $635,882.60 and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053906 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 114.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

