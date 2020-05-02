Bluzelle Price Reaches $0.0168 (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $7.50 and $50.98. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $3.71 million and $392,399.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.03 or 0.03999900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00061581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,307,128 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $51.55, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

