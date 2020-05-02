BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Tops $761,099.43

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00009214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, BOMB has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $761,099.43 and approximately $45,177.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031990 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036164 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,946.42 or 1.00062161 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00068721 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000602 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 924,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,876 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

