Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 861,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.