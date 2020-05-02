Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $52.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

EPAY traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. 216,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 284.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $53,714.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,533,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.