BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Shares Up 28.1%

BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)’s share price shot up 28.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BR Malls Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

BR Malls Participações SA operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

