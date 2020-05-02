Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $93.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.40 million. Duluth posted sales of $114.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $563.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.40 million to $603.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $630.00 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $634.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.70 million. Duluth had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 407,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Duluth has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 363,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Duluth by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Duluth by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 349,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 152,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.