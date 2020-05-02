Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other Trupanion news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $204,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $102,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,994 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 618,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -563.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

