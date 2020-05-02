Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.11 Million

Analysts expect that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post $116.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.62 million. Trupanion reported sales of $92.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $477.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $479.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $575.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $581.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,135,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,994. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRUP stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 618,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,152. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

