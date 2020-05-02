Brokerages Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Target Price at $25.50

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

ESTA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. 105,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230,940 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

