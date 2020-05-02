Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Price Target at $114.00

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 15.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $3,965,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHK traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.38. 486,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

