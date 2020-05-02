Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $52.27

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 249,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 246,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 16.56%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.