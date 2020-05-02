Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.33 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKS. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.80.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,588 shares of company stock worth $3,858,821. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

