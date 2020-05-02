CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CA BANCORP/SH had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of CALB stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.74. CA BANCORP/SH has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CA BANCORP/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

