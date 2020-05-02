Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 73,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $857,288.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

CCMP traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $119.55. 333,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,897. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.45.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

