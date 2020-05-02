Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.75 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 16,515,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,078,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 251,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.5% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,245,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,356 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 470,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 88,440 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

