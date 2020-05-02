Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.06.

CNI traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 738,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,533. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,564,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,800,000 after purchasing an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

