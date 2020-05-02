Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €61.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s current price.

COK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.17 ($68.80).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €46.52 ($54.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.52. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €31.20 ($36.28) and a fifty-two week high of €57.10 ($66.40). The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

