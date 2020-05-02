Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Down 17.6%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price dropped 17.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $7.00, approximately 27,469,120 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 636% from the average daily volume of 3,734,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAPR. ValuEngine cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 7.05.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 761.69% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

