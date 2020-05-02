CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Trading Down 11.9%

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) fell 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.19, 2,638,032 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 1,175,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMO shares. Bank of America raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $470.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 75.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. On average, analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, SVP Roy Kim purchased 10,800 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $3,675,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

