CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,390 shares of company stock valued at $632,314 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 1,003,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,630. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.92.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

