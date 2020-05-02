Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, COO Tim Fisher bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Milkie Duffield bought 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,556.20. Insiders have bought a total of 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. 927,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,610. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

