Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.40.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,087 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,631. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerner by 491.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 448,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth $272,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,902 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 138.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.71. 2,071,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,630. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

