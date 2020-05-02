Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CERN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.52.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $66.71. 2,071,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,087 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,631. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

