CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Cut to $100.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIB. TheStreet downgraded CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

NYSE GIB opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 10.10%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 36,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

