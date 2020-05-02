Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.31. Chaparral Energy shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 31,896,651 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.94.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 198.42%. The company had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHAP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Chaparral Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 260,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.