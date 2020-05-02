Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 654,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,077. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $93.52.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

