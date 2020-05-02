Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.
GTLS stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.35. 654,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,077. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77.
In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chart Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 34.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
Featured Article: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.