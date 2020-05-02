Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

GTLS stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.35. 654,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,077. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chart Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 34.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

