Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) dropped 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.72, approximately 643,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 663,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

