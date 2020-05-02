Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Shares of CHTR traded up $14.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.64. 1,666,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $526.00.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

