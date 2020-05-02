Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 40.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 94.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Bank of America upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE CHH traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $71.26. 406,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

