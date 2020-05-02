Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.