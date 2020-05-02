Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.62.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,990. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 14.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

